Teen who shot at 'burglars', charged in shooting 2 Detroit police officers Local News Teen who shot at 'burglars', charged in shooting 2 Detroit police officers A 19-year-old man is charged in the shooting of two Detroit police officers who were responding to a reported home invasion.

- A 19-year-old man is charged in the shooting of two Detroit police officers who were responding to a reported home invasion.

Juwan Plummer has been charged with two counts each of the following crimes: Intentional Discharge of a Firearm in a Building Causing Serious Injury (20 years); Intentional Discharge of a Firearm in a Building Causing Injury (15 years) ,Felonious Assault (4 years). He has also been charged with four counts of Felony Firearm.

Prosecutors say Plummer fired a shot out his window without even looking to see who was outside. His single shot struck two Detroit police officers, who were at the home responding to a reported home invasion. One officer was struck in the face and the other was struck in the arm with shrapnel.

The officer who was shot in the face remains hospitalized, while the other officer hit in the arm has been released.

Detroit Police admit Plummer has shown extreme remorse since this happened and prosecutors agree this case is unfortunate but say it cannot be ignored.

Wayne county prosecutor Kym Worthy says this could have been much worse.

"The victims could well have been a neighbor, or a small child. The lives of these officers, who were doing their jobs, will never be the same and we must hold people accountable for their actions," she said in a statement.

Monday, Plummer's father, Vincent Redd, told us that his son was shaken up from an attempted break-in last week and was only trying to protect his family.

"He was just the man of the house trying to do the right thing, concerned, worried about his mother and his brother," Redd told us. "He wasn't trying to hurt anybody. He just wanted to scare him off."

Teen who shot 2 Detroit officers was firing 'warning shot' at suspected burglars

But prosecutors Wednesday stressed that those two officers had been in full uniform and had arrived to the area in a marked car. Prosecutors also say the officers banged on the door and announced their presence as police.

Plummer was given a $25,000 bond and was ordered not to be in the presence of firearms. He's due back in court April 26. Prosecutors requested Plummer be put on house arrest or to wear a tether if he was released, but that request was denied.