WANTED: DPD release photos of 4 Greektown attack suspects

- Detroit police released photos of four remaining suspects wanted for a savage Greektown beating caught on camera.

Four suspects have been arrested in the attack, but Darnell Shaw, 19, Myron Larkins, 20, Rachann Yarbrough, 21, and Tyrone Larkins, 24 are still being sought.

The graphic video garnered millions of views online as eight men beat three victims in the street, which was recorded and posted on Facebook.

"Our team is conducting a thorough search to find the remaining suspects," DPD Chief James Craig said. "To those four individuals, we will find you, we will arrest you."

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at (313) 596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.