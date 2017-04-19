Michigan youth football coach helped run illegal marijuana operation

-

Wednesday marked sentencing for a Detroit man who helped to run an illegal marijuana operation and launder millions of dollars.

Brandon Ragland a former youth football coach caught a break in a sentencing role for his a drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy.

It was an operation that spanned six years. The federal government says that Ragland had laundered $1.6 million during the two years he was involved in the operation. He also allegedly helped move large quantities of high grade marijuana from California to Michigan.

Now federal prosecutors wanted the judge to throw the book at Ragland because he has a criminal history facing up to 14 years in prison, but the judge sentenced him today to five years in federal prison.

"The guidelines are very heavy for a case like that," said his lawyer. "Because it involved a depositing of funds and the fact there was large quantities of marijuana. On the other hand, you got to measure it against how much time does someone have to do in order to learn a lesson. I think the judge was considering both sides of the equation."

Ragland pleaded guilty to conspiring to traffic marijuana and to launder money as parted of his agreement he also has to pay a million dollars in restitution.

