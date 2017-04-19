Try Golf & Tennis for Free Day in Detroit is April 23

The East Side Youth Sports Foundation's motto is "Putting kids first" and that's exactly what they'll be doing Sunday when they invite kids to try sports for free. The Try Golf and Tennis for Free event is Sunday, April 23.

It is for kids ages 5 to 12 years old and will be held at Mack Athletic Complex, 4300 Marseille Street.

"It was a great experience to do sports that are new to me," said Kyle Fox, who participated last year. "Now I want to do them."

The East Side Youth Foundation was founded to expand opportunities for children for recreational youth sports.

"Golf and tennis are these fantastic sports where they are really lifetime activities," said Michele Lindsay, of the East Side Youth Sports Foundation. "It does not matter if you are 5 years old, or 85 years old, but they are things you can enjoy your entire life."

For more information CLICK HERE.

