Former Sen. Virgil Smith aims for Detroit city council run

- A former lawmaker is taking another shot at politics.

Onetime State Sen. Virgil Smith spent eight months in prison for shooting up his ex-wife's car. But now he has a different office in his sights.

Despite a recent eight month stint in jail, Virgil Smith still has political aspirations. On Tuesday he made it official, filing paperwork to run for the 2nd District of Detroit.



But not everyone is sold on that move including the Wayne County prosecutor.

Two years ago FOX 2 was knocking on Smith's same door for a very different reason, but the same result no answer.

In May of 2015 then-state senator Virgil Smith was arrested for shooting in the direction of his ex-wife, hitting her Mercedes, outside his Detroit home. He reached a plea deal avoiding a felony charge - 10 months in jail and five years’ probation for malicious destruction of property.

He resigned from his position as senator, and served his time. During a court of appeals hearing he told the court he had no intention of running for office while on five years’ probation.



Clearly he had a change of heart when on Tuesday he filed paperwork for run for Detroit City Council.

And the Wayne County Prosecutor takes issue with that, saying in a statement: "We will be filing a motion for reconsideration with the (Michigan Court of Appeals) in light of the recent reports that Mr. Smith has filed his petition to run for Detroit City Council."

But at least one Detroit political analyst and radio talk show host thinks Virgil Smith's name will be on the ticket come the August primary.

"It's Virgil's right to run," said Steve Hood, political talk show host, 910 AM. "I think it's wrong for him to run. I think he needs to go get a job. Enough of the public service stuff. Just go get a job."



Smith will be among a strong field of candidates in Hood's opinion, he filed paperwork to run against incumbent District 2 Councilman George Cushingberry - an opponent he should be familiar with.

"When Virgil first ran for state senate, George Cushingberry was also running and Virgil actually won," Hood said. "He beat him on the ground, outworked him. It was a beautiful race."

There is little question Virgil Smith will have name recognition, the question is what they be will be remembered for when voters head to the polls.

The Detroit Elections Department said that smith handed in his paperwork on Tuesday, just one week prior to the deadline of entering the race.



