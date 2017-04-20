Wayne bowlers stop man from suicide attempt on bridge Local News Wayne bowlers stop man from suicide attempt on bridge It was a daring rescue caught on camera Thursday night.

A seemingly suicidal man drove to the bridge over Michigan Avenue, tied a cord around his neck and was on the verge of jumping off.

But then a pair of league bowlers from the Wayne Bowl lounge confronted him - and saved his life.

"At first I thought it was a joke until I saw something tied around his neck," Ian Klosner said. "I just kept stepping closer as I was talking hoping he wouldn't notice

"Then he noticed and said don't take another step or else I'll jump."

Klosner says he saw his friend crossing the street coming up on the other side.

"I waved my hands, I did what I could until he showed up," Klosner said. "Either he was getting him or I was getting him."

Ian's friend Chris Chupa approached the man from the other side, distracting him, giving Ian the chance to tackle the man before he could take that fateful leap.

"Once I got him down, he said I'm not going to do it, let me go," Klosner said. "I'm like, no."

FOX 2: "What is it like knowing you saved a man's life?"

"It's a surreal feeling, it's like did it really happen," Chupa said.

After that attempt we do not know who the man is or where he is now. Wayne police is not talking about what happened.

