Baby rushed to hospital after she stops breathing at Inkster motel

- A man is being questioned after police say his 7-month-old daughter 'suspiciously' stopped breathing on Thursday.

The man called 911 from the Alpine Motel in Inkster, which is on Michigan Avenue near Beech Daly Road. The man told 911 his baby had stopped breathing.

The father started CPR while police and EMS responded. When they got there, the baby was rushed to the hospital where she was eventually revived. She's been since transfered to The Children's Hospital, where she's still in critical condition.

Police say the father told them the baby was left on the bed while he used the restroom, and when he came back out the baby wasn't breathing.

Police say the circumstances are suspicious and some of the information is conflicting. The father has been taken into custody. The mother was at work at the time but is also being questioned.

