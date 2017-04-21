Michigan State's Auston Robertson charged in sexual assault case

A member of the Michigan State football team was charged on Friday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct

Auston Robertson, 19, was charged Friday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office in a case unrelated to three other players being suspended from the team.

Last Thursday, Meridian Township Police announced they were investigating a sexual assault that involved a player that was unrelated to the earlier case.

In February, three players and a staff member were suspended while police investigate a separate sexual assault incident. None of those football players have been identified and none have been formally charged.

Last Thursday, Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio released this statement regarding the charges:

"We are aware of a sexual assault investigation in Meridian Township involving one of our players. That player was immediately suspended on Sunday from all team activities as soon as we were notified of the situation.

"We will continue to educate and enforce high standards for the program. I expect all of our players to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the values and principles of Michigan State University. This investigation is an ongoing process. It is not appropriate at this time for me to comment further on this matter."

According to Allen County Indiana court records, Robertson was arrested on misdemeanor battery charges on Jan. 13 in Allen County and was released on $750 bond and a no contact order was issued.

In March, Robertson entered a diversionary program. According to further court records, Allen completed the program and the battery charge was dismissed in a court hearing March 22 by Judge Wendy Davis.

Robertson is a sophomore defensive end from Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was ranked among the top rated prospects in the country multiple recruiting outlets.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 2 for more information.