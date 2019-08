- Detroit's tiniest neighborhood is breaking ground on several new houses.

Cass Community Social Service's tiny home community gives people with all kinds of life experiences a roof over their head. Some may be formerly homeless, some are senior citizens or maybe college students.

At first, all residents rent the homes, and anyone who stays in the home for seven years will be given the opportunity to own the home and property.

All homes are between 250-400 square feet and come on its own lot. Some have a front porch or back deck.

Cass Community Social Service is currently in the process of building 25 new tiny homes into its community. The final six homes that are breaking ground soon are financed by Epitec, in celebration of its 40th anniversary.

You can check out these tiny homes Labor Day weekend during a fundraiser that's open to the public. The homes will be open to tour on Friday, Aug. 30 - Sunday, September 1. You can get more information online here.