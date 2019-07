- A man on a bicycle was killed Thursday in Lenox Township when he was hit by a car.

The accident happened on County Line Road near 27 Mile Road just before 5:30 a.m.

The Macomb County Sheriff's office says a 28-year-old man from Columbus was going southbound in a 2005 silver Mercury Sable when he hit the person, who was also traveling south.

The victim had been identified as Lawton Monroe, 25, from Casco Township.

The driver did stop, called 911 and has been cooperative. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The investigation and possible charges are pending.