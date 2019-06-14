< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412660134" data-article-version="1.0">25-year-old killed in shooting outside senior living center in Eastpointe</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 09:43AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412660134" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - Police are investigating after a young man was killed in the parking lot outside a senior living center in Eastpointe. </p><p>"I heard the gunshots it was like pop, pop, pop. I thought it was on the street I didn't know it was so close to where we live," a woman who lives in the complex told us. </p><p>She didn't want to show her face but didn't mind sharing what she heard and saw Friday morning behind the Oakwood Manor Senior Living Complex, which is near 9 Mile and Gratiot in Eastpointe. A resident called police around 3:45 a.m. after also hearing a volley of shots, something that just doesnt happen in this normally quiet area.</p><p>"There are multiple shell casings, between 6 and 10 from what I saw," Eastpointe police Lt. Dave Ernatt told us. </p><p>A pickup truck was lodged on top of a rock throughout the morning. Near it was the victim, a 25-year-old Detroit man, who'd been shot several times, and a gun. So far it appears the death may be the aftermath of some sort of a shootout.</p><p>"There's little vehicle traffic, no pedestrian traffic, so we are going to have to count on the weapon on the scene and the registration of the truck to figure out what happened, what we will be following up on," Lt. Ernatt said. </p><p>Police say a dark colored sedan was seen leaving the area shortly after the shots rang out, but at last check police had not been able to track it down. They are also trying to track down any surveillance video that might have captured the deadly shooting - as well as who pulled the trigger.</p><p>It is a crime that has people who live nearby feeling shocked, saddened and of course hoping for an arrest.</p><p>Police tell us they are following up on several leads but have not made any arrests as of yet.</p><p>If saw anything, perhaps have a better description of that dark colored sedan possibly involved in this or the person inside it, call police right away.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/New_adventure_park_opening_June_21_at_Oa_0_7398457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/New_adventure_park_opening_June_21_at_Oa_0_7398457_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/New_adventure_park_opening_June_21_at_Oa_0_7398457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/New_adventure_park_opening_June_21_at_Oa_0_7398457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/New_adventure_park_opening_June_21_at_Oa_0_7398457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A new adventure park is opening up this summer in metro Detroit." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New adventure park opening June 21 at Oakland University</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 11:58AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A new adventure park is opening up this summer in metro Detroit. </p><p>Another location of TreeRunner Adventure Park is opening June 21 at Oakland University in Rochester. Like other TreeRunner parks, you'll find multiple high ropes courses and ziplining. </p><p>This park will have over 60 obstacles and zip lines, with three different difficulty levels. There's five different courses in all. Kids 7 years and older are welcome to play. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/michigan-catholic-priests-charged-with-child-sex-abuse-crimes-jailed-extradited" title="Michigan Catholic priests charged with child sex abuse crimes jailed, extradited" data-articleId="412679121" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Five_Michigan_Catholic_priests_charged_w_0_7311546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Five_Michigan_Catholic_priests_charged_w_0_7311546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Five_Michigan_Catholic_priests_charged_w_0_7311546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Five_Michigan_Catholic_priests_charged_w_0_7311546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Five_Michigan_Catholic_priests_charged_w_0_7311546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Michigan Catholic priests charged with child sex abuse crimes jailed, extradited</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 11:24AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Five Michigan Catholic priests are moving along in the legal process after being charged with sexual abuse crimes against children.</p><p>The five priests, including two from Detroit Archdiocese, two from Lansing and one from Kalamazoo, face a total of 21 charges. The four boys and girl victimized range in ages between 5 and 26 years old.</p><p>According to the Attorney General:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/detroit-artists-marking-black-music-month-with-concert-1" title="Detroit artists marking Black Music Month with concert" data-articleId="412675045" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/getty-the-supremes-061419_1560524375609_7398305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/getty-the-supremes-061419_1560524375609_7398305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/getty-the-supremes-061419_1560524375609_7398305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/getty-the-supremes-061419_1560524375609_7398305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/getty-the-supremes-061419_1560524375609_7398305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Lead singer of the Motown trio &#39;The Supremes&#39; Diana Ross with Mary Wilson and Cindy Birdsong at the Royal Variety Performance in London. (Photo by Peter King/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Detroit artists marking Black Music Month with concert</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 11:00AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is marking Black Music Month with a concert featuring many of Detroit's prominent musical, visual and literary artists.</p><p>Singer Joan Belgrave, wife of late jazz trumpeting great Marcus Belgrave, is producing and performing at the June 27 concert, "Our Music Our Lives."</p><p>The show aims to explore connections between music and the American black experience, and will include works from slavery through modern times. The concert will span several genres, including R&B, jazz, gospel, blues and spoken word. <p>The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is marking Black Music Month with a concert featuring many of Detroit's prominent musical, visual and literary artists.</p><p>Singer Joan Belgrave, wife of late jazz trumpeting great Marcus Belgrave, is producing and performing at the June 27 concert, "Our Music Our Lives."</p><p>The show aims to explore connections between music and the American black experience, and will include works from slavery through modern times. The concert will span several genres, including R&B, jazz, gospel, blues and spoken word. Dance and graphic art also will be featured.</p> 