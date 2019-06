- Police are investigating after a young man was killed in the parking lot outside a senior living center in Eastpointe.

"I heard the gunshots it was like pop, pop, pop. I thought it was on the street I didn't know it was so close to where we live," a woman who lives in the complex told us.

She didn't want to show her face but didn't mind sharing what she heard and saw Friday morning behind the Oakwood Manor Senior Living Complex, which is near 9 Mile and Gratiot in Eastpointe. A resident called police around 3:45 a.m. after also hearing a volley of shots, something that just doesnt happen in this normally quiet area.

"There are multiple shell casings, between 6 and 10 from what I saw," Eastpointe police Lt. Dave Ernatt told us.

A pickup truck was lodged on top of a rock throughout the morning. Near it was the victim, a 25-year-old Detroit man, who'd been shot several times, and a gun. So far it appears the death may be the aftermath of some sort of a shootout.

"There's little vehicle traffic, no pedestrian traffic, so we are going to have to count on the weapon on the scene and the registration of the truck to figure out what happened, what we will be following up on," Lt. Ernatt said.

Police say a dark colored sedan was seen leaving the area shortly after the shots rang out, but at last check police had not been able to track it down. They are also trying to track down any surveillance video that might have captured the deadly shooting - as well as who pulled the trigger.

It is a crime that has people who live nearby feeling shocked, saddened and of course hoping for an arrest.

Police tell us they are following up on several leads but have not made any arrests as of yet.

If saw anything, perhaps have a better description of that dark colored sedan possibly involved in this or the person inside it, call police right away.