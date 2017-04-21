Biker fleeing police hits innocent driver in Inkster Local News Biker fleeing police hits innocent driver in Inkster Two people are in the hospital after a motorcycle crashes into a car in Inkster as the biker tried to flee police.

Officers lost him, but he kept speeding and hit an innocent driver.

"I just heard the big crash, the impact," said witness Anthony Yarbrough.

A man riding this motorcycle crashed into a dark green Buick Park Avenue on Avondale and John Daly in Inkster around 5 p.m. Friday.

"It's messed up how people just don't honor these stop signs," Yarbrough said.

It all began in Dearborn Heights where an officer tried to stop the motorcyclist for a traffic violation. Sources say he was riding recklessly.

He led police on a chase that weaved through neighborhoods and ended in Inkster where police lost him.

"The motorcycle was in the area, the motorcycle was actually on Avondale but there was no police around," said Anthony Corker, who lives in the area.

Sources say that's when the rider popped a wheelie on his motorcycle and sped down the street hitting a Buick and the man inside.

Both were taken to area hospitals as Michigan State Police investigated the crash and cleaned up the wreckage.

Neighbors are on edge as their streets were treated like speedways yet again.

"They treat this right here, like its 95 miles per hour," Yarbrough said. "Up and down here every day".

The motorcyclist is facing a host of charges including fleeing and eluding police. It is unclear how serious his injuries from the crash are.