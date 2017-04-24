Tenants injured in Southfield apartment fire Local News Tenants injured in Southfield apartment fire Multiple people were injured in an early-morning fire at an apartment complex in Southfield Monday morning.

Residents of Regal Towers on Franklin Road near the Lodge Freeway were evacuated around 5 a.m. We're told several people were injured, but the Southfield Fire Department hasn't released details yet.

It's not known right now exactly how many people were injured, or the extent of their injuries.

The fire has been extinguished. It's not known yet what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.