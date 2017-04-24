Sen. Warren speaks at NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner Local News Sen. Warren speaks at NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner Thousands of people packed Cobo Center to celebrate diversity at the annual NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner.

The theme of the night was honoring women. Many women wore white dresses to represent the continued push for gender equality.

The event brings out well-known speakers every year. Senator Elizabeth Warren delivered this year's keynote address.

"Beacuse of your vigilance, your persistance, your organizing and your optimism, Detroit is a fairer and more just place for everyone," she said during her address. You can hear more from her in the video player above.



Honorees include Congresswoman Maxine Waters, awarded with Detroit's NAACP James Weldon Johnson Lifetime achievement award. Also honored, former US Attorney General Sally Yates. And locally, Angelique Peterson-Mayberry, VP of the Detroit Community District School Board.

The Detroit Branch NAACP worked to bring about 200 disadvantaged women to the event free of charge. Funds raised at the event go towards initiatives like fighting voter supression.

This is the largest fundraising event for the local NAACP.