Volunteers install solar-powered streetlights in Highland Park Local News Volunteers install solar-powered streetlights in Highland Park A bright idea turns into big results in Highland Park.

After living with dark streets for years, a volunteer group called Soulardarity raised money to buy and install solar-powered lights. This is good news to people who live in the city.

In addition to make the streets brighter and safer the program will also be a big money saver.

The group was founded a few years ago after Highland Park's street lights were repossessed by DTE Energy in 2011. It was lights out.

These new lights have more than a green, clean purpose -- they bring a sense of safety to the neighborhood, too.

Cindy Mondy is one of five people honored with a new light. She lives next door to a vacant house and a dark alleyway.

"It's really dark in that alleyway and I would never dare go out there without a light or something being on at nighttime; it's totally terrifying," she says. "It really gives you a sense of safety and security and wellbeing to have the lights."

Other people who were given the gift of light this weekend include a business owner, a pastor, a veteran and a community activist.