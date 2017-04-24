Police officers injured in crash caused by elderly driver in Taylor

- Authorities are investigating an accident that injured two police officers Monday afternoon in Taylor.

Taylor Police Chief Mary Sclabassi says an elderly woman who was driving the wrong way on Telegraph Road crashed into a police cruise near Northline Road. The officers were headed on a police run at the time.

The woman was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Telegraph, approaching Northline, when she turned east onto Northline and crashed into the side of the squad car.

The woman and two police officers have been taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries isn't known right now.

