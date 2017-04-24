M-5 construction begins on southbound lanes Local News M-5 construction begins on southbound lanes Work on M-5 kicked off over the weekend and it's impact is being felt by motorists and businesses during the work week.

On Saturday, workers started concrete pavement repair work on three miles of M-5 in Commerce Township and Novi.

The entire $3.4 million dollar project is between 12 Mile and Pontiac Trial.

It includes a complete closure between Maple and 12 Mile that has workers starting on the Ssuthbound side.

"Drivers are going have to use county or city roads, like Mile roads, to make their way east or west to connect with another major route," said Diane Cross of MDOT, suggesting Orchard Lake or Novi roads.

MDOT officials say the best way to deal with all this construction is to pack patience, leave early and find the best route.

Some drivers say navigating through all this construction is difficult.

The project should wrap up in about 2 months but will be followed by more construction work in that area.

"We'll be out by the end of June and then the other projects that will be going on by the different cities and county those can take place with M-5 open," Cross said.

The owner of Miracle Coffeehouse saw a sharp decrease in profits

"A lot of people go south going towards Detroit for work in the morning and already this morning I've had big impact," said Karen Aherns. "I would say 80 percent less than what we get on a Monday."