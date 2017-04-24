Man chasing girlfriend opens fire on Detroit bus Local News Man chasing girlfriend opens fire on Detroit bus A shooting suspect police believe was trying to get to his girlfriend is still on the run after opening fire on a Detroit bus on Sunday.

"The last thing we need right now is someone getting hurt just doing their job," said Detroit Transit Police Lieutenant Ricky Brown.

It was a scary moment for one Detroit Department of Transportation bus driver and his passengers on Sunday night.

Detroit Transit Police Lieutenant Ricky Brown says around 8:30 p.m., the driver spotted a woman on Harper near Beaconsfield frantically trying to flag down the bus.

"She ran to the stop. The bus driver allowed her on the bus," Brown said.

But police say the woman's boyfriend refused to let her go and quickly followed her onto the bus.

Brown says the man began arguing with his girlfriend, trying to get her to come with him.

"The driver kind of intervened and asked the gentleman to step off the bus. The gentleman continued to have words with the female, encouraging her to come with him," Brown said, adding the driver asked the man to exit the bus again.

The man refused, and police say the bus driver remained calm and eventually led him toward the door.

But when he got off of the bus, police say he pulled out a gun and fired two shots right at the door.

"One shot hit the driver's door as it was open," Brown said, meaning the suspect was shooting at the driver.

After that Brown says the man casually jogged across the street.

He says they've handed over surveillance video and photos to Detroit police, who say that shooter has been identified but they still need to find him.

They described him as a black man with a medium to dark complexion, wearing dark clothing and red gym shoes.

Those with information are encouraged to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers.