Suspect arrested after home invasions, 2 sex assault incidents in Grosse Pointes

A suspect has been arrested for a string of scary home invasions in Grosse Pointe Farms in just over a week.



Police say the man raped one woman and in another break-in, tried to assault a young girl. A sexual assault happened on Raymond in the woods last Saturday, an attempted sexual assault of a 12-year girl on Washington Street in the city on Saturday morning.

Then two more attempted home invasions happened on Sunday morning alone, with one on Lothrop and one on Madison in Grosse Pointe Farms, that led to a massive police effort, resulting in an arrest.

The man who was arrested managed to hide in the area for roughly 6 hours before he was taken into custody.

"If you would have seen the amount of scout cars that set the perimeter, plus the officers on foot going yard to yard looking in garages, under cars," said Chief Dan Jensen, Grosse Pointe Fams police. "You would stay down too."

"It was a well-coordinated effort with the assistance of Grosse Pointe Park, city and Grosse Pointe Woods."

Jensen made it clear in a message to residents, when it comes to the two attempted home invasions in the Farms.

"There is no other esuspect that we are aware of, that we are looking for," he said. "We believe we have the suspect, now we have to just put it together."

Is the man that police have in custody responsible for the sexual assault in Grosse Pointe Woods and the attempted sexual assault in Grosse Pointe city?

"I'm not sure of the other cases yet," Jensen said. "The detective bureaus are working together with the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, they are going to put everything together that they have and try to secure a warrant."