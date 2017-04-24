Truck driver arrested after deadly Green Oak Township crash Local News Truck driver arrested after deadly Green Oak Township crash

A semi-truck plowed into and rolled over several cars on southbound U.S. 23 at Lee Road. The road was shut down for hours on Sunday as the investigation and cleanup continued.

“The vehicles were all slow to stopped because there was merging traffic for a construction lane closure. It appears the semi somehow lost control and started a chain reaction accident,” said Chief Kevin Gentry of the Green Oak Fire Department.

Police say cars were crushed - trapping people inside - 52-year-old Roby Steele of Davison was in a black Sonic. He was badly hurt then suffered cardiac arrest at the scene and died. 51-year-old Robin Brown of Milford was killed. His 25-year-old fiancé, Sara Miller is in critical condition at University of Michigan hospital. Their gold Escort was destroyed.

“There was nothing left of that car,” said Kim Calzadillas, Robin’s next door neighbor.

Police knocked on her door Sunday evening in an effort to locate relatives. She says Robin and his fiancé were dog lovers who rescued Huskies.

“Very friendly, - good neighbor, fostering some dogs right now. He was just an all around good guy.”

Neighbors say they just saw Robin here at his home Sunday morning. He was mowing the lawn. They can’t believe that now - he's gone.

“Who would know? Four hours later. It's tragic.”

The driver of the semi is a 62-year-old man from Snover, Michigan. He's expected to be charged with a moving violation causing death.