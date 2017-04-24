Mount Clemens woman beaten unconscious during home invasion Local News Mount Clemens woman beaten unconscious during home invasion Residents in this quiet Mt. Clemens neighborhood taking extra precautions after a home invasion leaves their neighbor hospitalized

- Residents in this quiet Mt. Clemens neighborhood taking extra precautions after a home invasion leaves their neighbor hospitalized

Investigators say just before 9 a.m. Friday, a 36-year-old woman returned home from taking her kids to school and after her husband left home for work she heard someone kicking in the front door.

"The male subject did enter the home, showed her a handgun," said Capt. David Kennedy, Macomb County Sheriff's Office. "They exchanged some words; he struck her at least twice that we know of. She was rendered unconscious by being hit."

Investigators say the woman received several lacerations to her head that were bleeding. When she woke up...that's when she noticed her cell phone was smashed.

But investigators say despite her injuries she managed to drive herself to her parents' Eastpointe home where she was taken to a hospital.

Officials say they're still assessing exactly what happened when the suspect got inside the house.

"There were some items taken but we're still assessing all that because she was in no shape to tell us about it," Kennedy said. "And her husband was traumatized by it and is trying to take inventory."

Residents say this incident shakes their sense of security.

Investigators are looking to see if the suspect wanted in this Mt. Clemens' home invasion is the same person in custody for a recent string of home invasions in Grosse Pointe.

"There was someone in Wayne County that we're looking at to either include or illuminate in our case," Kennedy said.

FOX 2: "With the Grosse Pointe case?"

"That's correct," he said.

As investigators work to piece this case together, they want anyone who saw anything that day to call them immediately at (586) 469-5151.