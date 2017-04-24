Images released of teens who vandalized special needs children field Local News Images released of teens who vandalized special needs children field Vandals targeted a Plymouth baseball field designed for kids with special needs but they'll likely be caught soon.

Police released pictures and video of the trespassers, hoping someone will turn them in.

The Miracle League Plymouth Baseball Field is designed for children with special needs. Three kids vandalized the field about a week and a half ago at 7:40 p.m. on a Thursday night.

The Miracle League commissioner said that it isn't about the cost of repairing it, but rather it is about respect or lack thereof.

"For our families, this is a special place," said Deb Madonna, of the Miracle League. "And to see somebody coming out and just messing with it, doesn't make them very happy. It hurts their feelings.

"For a lot of their kids, they are involved in activities, therapy and stuff, but this is one of the few times they've ever been part of the team. If you come and wreck stuff, the time that we would do -or use to put to good use for the kids, we have to come and fix things."

Police are investigating and they say that the teens are probably from Plymouth, Northville or Canton, described as three white males, all teenagers. They were wearing jeans, one of them a blue hoody and all of them wearing North Face jackets.

If you recognize the kids from the surveillance video, please call police.