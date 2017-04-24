Grandmother of 8-month-old raped and killed allegedly by dad says system failed Local News Grandmother of 8-month-old raped and killed allegedly by dad says system failed It's a horrific crime - a man is charged with sexually assaulting and killing his 8-month old daughter.

- It's a horrific crime - a man is charged with sexually assaulting and killing his 8-month old daughter.

The suspect's mother says that the baby should never have been in her son's care. The grandmother said that mainly because of the mother of the child who had her other children taken away from her in the past.

She claims she warned police, case workers and the state, but the system - failed her grandchild. On Monday murder suspect James Saltmarshall all broke down in court.

"Wait, wait, this never happened," said Saltmarshall, 22. "Wait, wait a minute."

After the judge charges him with the murder, child abuse and sexual assault of his 8-month-old baby Janiyah.

"I'm losing two babies however you look at looks like he's a bad person," said Aisha Saltmarshall. "That's still my baby."

Aisha Saltmarshall not only lost her grandbaby, but her own son who she blames for placing his child in an unsafe environment - including the baby's mother, who had other children taken away by the state.

Last Thursday police were called to Inkster's Alpine Motel after Saltmarshall claimed his baby stopped breathing. Little Janiyah was rushed to the hospital - but she eventually died from her injuries, which included trauma to the head.

Aisha, who had been caring for Janiyah, says last Monday her son and his girlfriend tried to take the baby back. She called Detroit police and Child Protective Services warning them about the potential danger.

Yet she says authorities ignored her concerns - and officers handed Janiyah to the couple.

"I'm telling you the baby is going to be in harm's way," Aisha said. "Why do you insist on giving her - I don't care if they do have custody papers - or whatever any questions you may have, of course they will lie and tell you just the opposite someone else reported."

Aisha claims after that she called every Wayne County agency - telling them Janiyah was not safe. And then on Thursday her worst fears became reality.

"Saltmarshall denied initially that Janiyah had fallen, he said he attempted to pick her up and shook her in an attempt to wake her," said Lt. Jeffrey Smith. "As the interview progressed, he said Janiyah initially slipped off the bed on the floor, and struck her head.

"During the interview, Saltmarshall denied any responsibility in touching and damage to the anus."

"I just wanted her safe," Aisha said. "I didn't need custody of her, she just needed to be in a safe environment. The environment she was in, wasn't a safe environment. DPD, CPS, DHS all failed. I think they need to be held accountable for this."

Aisha says the system failed little Janiyah, her son will have to pay for his alleged crimes, but she feels more people are responsible for the death of this beautiful baby.

"Can I call my mom," Saltmarshall said in court, sobbing. "Can I please call my mom."

FOX 2 spoke to Detroit police, which said CPS made the call for officers to hand the baby back to the couple. The state of Michigan says the father had proper court documentation for custody. CPS workers believed he was living with his sister, who had the proper living environment and workers had just tested Saltmarshall for drugs and he came back clear.

A spokesperson with DPD said the case appeared to be a custody battle; no one suspected what was going to happen.