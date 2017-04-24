Warren PD search for suspect after teen is shot in neck during dispute [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Suspect Larry Londra Walker Local News Warren PD search for suspect after teen is shot in neck during dispute Police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old in Warren in what is being called a neighborhood feud.

The teen was wounded in the neck and rushed to St. John Hospital. Investigators are looking for 25-year-old Larry Londra Walker in connection to the incident.

It's not clear what the victim's condition is. A neighbor on Paige and Macarthur, near east Nine Mile captured cell phone video of part of the incident as two groups of teenagers got into an altercation, erupting in gunfire.

FOX 2 is told the neighborhood teens have been feuding for a while.



No arrests have been made.

