Police chief says what broke case in finding man accused of more than 30 rapes

The 32-year-old from Redford Township faced nearly three dozen charges of home invasion and rape covering at least five cities.



On Monday, the first of his accusers told her story.

"I woke up and I started to fight him, I started to kick and punch," the woman testified.

Attorney: "Did you think you were going to die?"

"I wasn't sure," she said.

The crimes he's on trial for, date back to 2011 - that's a time period that doesn't sit well with anyone, most of all the investigators.

"It really strikes at the very fiber of the community," said Garden City Police Chief Robert Muery. "The core of the feeling of security that citizens have."

With a growing list of victims and evidence being collected one thing evaded them, a suspect.

"It was unusual for us to not be able to get any sort of hit on this DNA," said Muery.

No DNA because when Smith was arrested in the past, it wasn't protocol to take DNA. As crimes continued, Dearborn police took the lead and created a multi-agency task force.

"You get a bunch of cops in a room and they are going to think of stuff you never thought about," Muery said.

Outside of the professionals working the case, the chief really credits two people with no law enforcement background for helping bring take a serial rapist off the streets and bring him to a courtroom.

The first break came via a home security system in Livonia.

"A gate that was just slightly ajar - at my house I would have closed the gate and moved on - she had the presence of mind to review the video tape and saw something that was kind of creepy."

They had their guy. Smith was arrested and a victim from Garden City was about to keep him in jail with her testimony in open court.

"She was very strong," Muery said. "She came in and provided some unshakable testimony. I was very proud of her."



It put an end to trend of terror and uneasiness in several metro Detroit communities. As for the suspect -

"He did not seem particularly remorseful," Muery said.

One more reason the investigators plan on seeing out until its end. His trial continues on Tuesday.