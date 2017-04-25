Woman claims Livonia tree contractor left big mess [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Dan Muldoon photo from his Twitter page, left, Marge Gault's backyard. Local News Woman claims Livonia tree contractor left big mess A couple in Livonia needed trees removed from their property so they turned to a company that has done reliable work in the past.

- A couple in Livonia needed trees removed from their property so they turned to a company that has done reliable work in the past.

This time they had an entirely different experience - as a contractor left the couple with a gigantic mess.

A 65-year-old woman says she and her husband who both suffer from cancer never had any problems with the company before - but a month ago she says they were ripped off and ignored when they tried to get answers.

FOX 2: "How much did this cost you?"

Marge Gault: "It costs $2,200."

FOX 2: "And you dipped into your retirement for that didn't you?"

Gault: "We did, we did."

And Marge Gault learned the hard way a tree service can leave a mess in your backyard. She hired Dan Muldoon who owns his Roots Tree Service, to cut down three trees back in early March.

He and his crew cut those trees down and left them there. Not only that, Gault says the contractors dug holes in her backyard that's now become a lake.

"It started raining and they said they would come back, never came back," Gault said.

FOX 2 called the contractor Gault hired to remove the trees.

FOX 2: "Randy Wimbley here from FOX 2 news."

Whoever answered the phone claimed to not know about it.

"Who's Dan Muldoon?" said the person who answered the phone. "How did you even get this number?"

FOX 2: "It's for the Roots Tree Service."

"There is no such thing as Roots, is this a joke," said the man on the phone.

FOX 2: "We called the number that you gave us, ervice and the person answering the phone said he didn't know anything about a Dan Muldoon or a Roots Tree Service. What do you make of that?"

"Well that's not true," said Gault. "If you called the number I gave. Because I called it just before I texted the station with this information."

In fact she says she had been calling and texting Muldoon for the past five weeks - practically begging him to clean up the downed trees to no avail.

FOX 2: "How frustrating is this Marge?"

"Extremely frustrating because as you see we have a big backyard," she said. "I have a sick husband and I'm not that well. We're trying to get the pool open and we can't open it until we get these trees gone."

She and her husband would take care of it, if they could. Gault has MS and walks with a cane and her husband has stage four cancer.

FOX 2: "You know, what are you going to do?" she said. "Here we sit with a mess and trying to figure out how to get it taken care of."

FOX 2 called the Dan Muldoon phone number three times and the third time whoever answered the phone said they would go back and finish the job.