Students dismissed after threat at Berkley High School

- Berkley Police confirm they are investigating a situation at Berkley High School Tuesday morning. The school has been evacuated and the students are being sent home for the day.

The Communications Supervisor with Berkley Schools says the secretary listened to a voicemail this morning with a bomb threat. The area code was from outside of Michigan, so officials don't believe the threat is credible but are dismissing students out of caution.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.

Berkley High School is on Catalpa Drive at Coolidge Highway.