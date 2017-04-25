Warren teen dies after being shot in neck during feud

- Police in Warren say the 17-year-old boy who was shot in the neck in a 'neighborhood dispute', has died.

The unnamed teen was shot Monday evening in Warren near Paige and Macarthur. He was rushed to St. John's hospital but police said that he died from his injuries.

A neighbor captured video of part of the incident as two groups of teenagers got into an altercation, erupting in gunfire.

Warren PD search for suspect after teen is shot in neck during dispute

FOX 2 is told the neighborhood teens have been feuding for a while.

Police in Warren have one person in custody in connection with the shooting, and have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Larry Walker.

