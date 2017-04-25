Suspicious vehicle shuts down Detroit airport parking deck, now reopened

The Blue Deck parking structure at Detroit Metro Airport's North Terminal is reopened after being shut down while police investigated a suspicious vehicle inside the deck.

According to a statement from DTW, the airport was shut down because of the suspicious vehicle that was left in the parking deck. Because of the shut down, the deck and Ground Transportation Center (GTC) at the North Terminal are temporarily closed.

Just before 4:45, the scene was cleared and police said there was not anything suspicious found.

Romulus Police and the Airport Authority are both on scene and investigating. A spokesperson for DTW would not elaborate on what was suspicious about the vehicle.

Transportation companies and busses that normally pick up and drop off in the GTC are driving directly to the terminal.

The parking deck is currently shut down with no access into or out of the structure.

There is not a timetable on when the deck will be reopened. Customers who wanted to park at the Blue Deck are told to use Green Lot Two, which is closest to the North Terminal, or the McNamara Terminal parking deck.

Air travel has not been affected by the parking deck closure at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for more information.

CLICK HERE for Airport Delays