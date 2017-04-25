Driver hits smart bus, flees scene on foot Local News Driver hits smart bus, flees scene on foot A driver is on the run after hitting a smart bus, driving a block, losing a tire and then taking off on foot.

- A driver is on the run after hitting a smart bus, driving a block, losing a tire and then taking off on foot.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Van Dyke and Ford.

A passenger named Mike said they were driving down Van Dyke when the driver pulled out in front of the bus.

He attempted to stop but once the driver hit the bus, he attempted to take off, Mike says.

You can see the damage where the car hit the front of the bus about a dozen people were aboard. Two women had minor injuries.

"The one lady hit her head on the window, the other lady hit her head on the back," Mike said.

The women were taken to a local hospital to be treated. A smart supervisor and Warren firefighters were also on scene to assess the damage, while police look for the man on the run.

Witnesses didn't get a good look but say the runaway driver appeared to be white with dark hair. He drove a silver Jaguar.

The damage is minor and the consequences may have been more minor for the driver before he fled from police.

If you have any information on the driver's whereabouts give Warren police a call.