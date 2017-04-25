Teen fatally shot in neck identified, may have been shot by mistake

- WARREN, Mich. (WJBK) - The 17-year-old boy fatally shot in the neck has been identified.

The victim has been identified as Kenneth Cutts by police, wounded Monday night. A neighbor captured video of part of the incident as two groups of teenagers got into an altercation, erupting in gunfire.

Police tell FOX 2 that Cutts is not believed to be the intended victim in the incident that happened near Paige and Macarthur. The argument is believed to have stemmed from a basketball game on Sunday.

Police in Warren have one person in custody in connection with the shooting, and have identified the suspect as 25-year-old Larry Walker. He was taken into custody in Detroit around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

FOX 2 is told the neighborhood teens have been feuding for a while.

"It's been going on, even when I moved here almost a couple years ago," says neighbor Lisa Chapman. "I believe it's the same people, but, I don't know them."



RELATED:

Warren teen dies after being shot in neck during feud

Warren PD search for suspect after teen is shot in neck during dispute

A statement was released from Roseville High School on Twitter:

"This morning we learned that junior, Kenneth Cutts, was a victim in a shooting yesterday. He passed away at St. John's Hospital late last night.

"Our students have had the services of our crisis team available to them all day and we will continue to support them as much as needed.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family during this incredibly difficult time.

"Parents, please encourage your students to reach out to an adult if they are struggling in anyway. We will do everything we can to support them."