Police investigate if break-in suspect is connected to sex assaults in Grosse Pointes

Police in Grosse Pointe Farms have one home invasion suspect in custody suspected in a string of break-ins.

Now investigators are looking into whether he is responsible for sex assaults including the rape of a woman and attack on her little girl as well as other home invasions.

On Tuesday, two of the victims went to Wayne County Jail looking at that man in a lineup. The suspect was arrested Sunday morning on Madison Street in Grosse Pointe Farms.

Police say he may be connected to another home invasion and attempted sexual assault Saturday morning on Washington Street in Grosse Pointe, a sex assault in Grosse Pointe Woods the week before, and two attempted home invasions in Grosse Pointe Farms.



Sources say the suspect - described as a tall, black male, wearing a hoodie, dark clothing and a mask - broke into the residence on Washington and held a girl at gunpoint, forcing her to undress.

The girl was able to hit the man hard enough to break free and ran to tell her dad. The suspect got away.

Grosse Pointe Woods police say the description of the man who sexually assaulted a woman on Raymond Street the week before also pulled a gun on her, is very similar - but he was thought to be a white male.

While the suspect is in custody believed to be responsible for the home invasions in the Farms, those two victims are taking a good look at him Tuesday.

The community and police hoping they've got the guy, responsible for all of these crimes.

FOX 2 spoke to police in Grosse Pointe Woods and Grosse Pointe city, and both departments said they will stay on this case – as will we.



