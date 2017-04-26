MoGo, Detroit's first public ride share program, launches in May Local News MoGo, Detroit's first public ride share program, launches in May The City of Detroit is showing off its latest endeavor to get people to hit the streets -- the first public ride share program.

MoGo, Detroit Bike Share was announced Wednesday, the name playing off Detroit's reputation for being the Motor City and being the birthplace of Motown.

When it launches in May, there will be 430 bikes and 43 stations throughout 10 neighborhoods to make transit more accessible.

MoGo is sponsored by Henry Ford Health System and Health Alliance Plan.

"We are thrilled to introduce Detroit to MoGo," said Lisa Nuszkowski, executive director, MoGo, Detroit Bike Share in a release. "Today's announcement continues the city's mobility evolution, providing Detroiters and visitors alike with more accessible options to move around the city."

You can find more information about MoGo at mogodetroit.org, including how to buy passes and find stations.



According tho the program:

- The Daily Pass runs $8 per day and includes unlimited 30-minute trips for 24 hours.

- The Monthly Pass costs $18 per month and riders receive unlimited 30-minute trips for the entire month.

- The $80-per-year Annual Pass gives riders the option to pay $80 up front or $8 per month, and offers unlimited 30-minute trips for the full year. A special discount is available for people 65 years and older.

- The Access Pass, for qualifying riders, costs $5 for the year and offers 30 minute unlimited rides.

- The Founders Pass includes an Annual Pass, plus limited-edition MoGo gear and other benefits for $100.