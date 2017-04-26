Trenton teen rape victim says she's bullied at school, which won't stop it Local News Trenton teen rape victim says she's bullied at school, which won't stop it The mom of a 16-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted says bullies are relentless and also says the school isn't doing enough to stop it.

The young victim, a student at Trenton High School talked to FOX 2's Amy Lange on Wednesday. She says after she was raped in January, she faced even more problems when she was bullied at school and online. She says she's had enough with what some students say in school and online.

"You sure do not say deserve and rape in the same sentence - because no one deserves to get raped, ever," she said.

The teenaged victim says she was called a whore and even told that she wanted what happened to her.

Her mother says Trenton High School isn't doing enough to protect her daughter from the bullies in the halls and on social media. Just this week, multiple vile comments were posted that were so vulgar, we can't write them.

"Some people are telling her that they hate her," her mom said. "Calling her some more names even suggesting that my daughter would allow a bunch of boys to run a train on her."

The 16-year-old says she was raped in January and one of the suspects even recorded it and posted it online where it was shared on social media. In May, two men, ages 18 and 19, will go on trial for her rape.

As if that wasn't bad enough, she says the subsequent bullying has been too much. Her therapist, Trisia Baumgartner, says victims and be victimized over and over again.

"Many victims of rape, they blame themselves anyway so to compound that with having people blame her - it's horrific for her," Baumgartner said.

The Trenton School District released this statement saying students are "expected to follow the district's anti-bullying policy - all complaints are investigated - and violations will be dealt with."

In spite of that statement, the family says they're not seeing any action and her mom says she was even told to consider home-schooling instead.

"She's already been victimized to make her feel even more isolated and stay home is ridiculous because the school doesn't want to address the bullying situation," her mom said.

They both say they're glad to file a personal protection order against at least one of the suspects.

