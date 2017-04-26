Woman says airline didn't protect her from groping Local News Woman says airline didn't protect her from groping A Florida man was sentenced to one week in jail for groping a local woman during a flight to Detroit.

Now the victim is planning on filing a lawsuit.

"I looked down and his hands were rubbing my leg," said Rhonda Costigan.

The incident allegedly happened in July 2016 to the Garden City woman while on a Delta flight from Myrtle Beach to Detroit.

FOX 2: "So he came back from the restroom and sat next to you?"

"Yes," she said.

FOX 2: "And then he put his hands where?"

"On my legs and he began massaging them," Costigan said.

Christopher Finkley was a first-class passenger, yet he used the bathroom three rows from the back of the plane where Costigan was sitting.

"It continued to escalate, he went inside my shorts," she said.

FOX 2: "Were the people on the plane?"

"That's what I'd like to know," Costigan said.

But apparently, the airlines did know Christopher Finkley, a 41-year-old from Myrtle Beach. In court documents, he was arrested and he admitted that he likes to sit with his hands in his pants and massage his privates. He called this "his happy place." And this was before the incident with Rhonda.

FOX 2: "He did this because he was in his 'happy place?'

"Yes," Costigan said.

Finkley was sentenced for assault and indecent exposure and given a seven day jail sentence and one year probation. Costigan hired an attorney.

FOX 2: "How can an airline prevent a pervert from doing his thing?"

"What they should've done after they found out he's masturbating and exposing himself in first class," Acker said. "And the stewardess went to the cabin and told the pilot, who radioed ahead to call the police, and monitored that man and not let that predator to run through the cabin,"

Acker says he is negotiating with Delta to resolve this. But if he can't, a lawsuit will be filed. Fox 2 reached out to Delta but did not receive a response.

So why is Costigan coming forward now?

"Just for the story to help someone else," she said. "For another woman that is traveling, another child that has to be flown somewhere, just for anybody to not go through what I went through."

Delta said the flight mentioned was operated by ExpressJet, a Delta connection partner. Delta and ExpressJet released a statement that they have no comment about the possible lawsuit.