Local News

Denim Day shows support for sex assault survivors

Denim Day began 18 years ago after the Italian Supreme court overturned a rape conviction based on the argument that the victim was wearing tight jeans and would have to helped the perpetrator take them off, therefore signifying consent.



Showing support for the victim, the women of the court came to work in jeans the next day, therefore Denim Day was born.



Denim Day is a movement to raise awareness and education of sexual assault.



Here in Detroit, activists are using denim day as part of a fundraising push to get untested rape kits out of storage and into the lab for testing.



Kim Trent, President / Enough SAID AA490 Challenge is a survivor of sexual assault herself.



"As a woman and as a sexual assault survivor -- I was horrified to learn these women never got justice."



Wayne County Prosecutor's office says there are 619 untested rape kits that still need to be tested.



But Kim, like many women and men have vowed to take a stand and raise money to get the hundreds of untested rape kits tested. We at Fox 2 even joined the effort.



Your favorite faces and our behind-the-scenes friends wore our denim and donated.