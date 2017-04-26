Metro Detroit rallies around woman fighting cancer Local News Metro Detroit rallies around woman fighting cancer

Marisa Rahdar is in the battle of her life, literally. Those who know Marisa describe her as humorous, remarkable and one of the best people you will ever meet.

Marisa was diagnosed with breast cancer and thru more detailed testing has also been diagnosed with cancer in her lymph nodes and tailbone. Marisa is only 31 years-old.

Her family says that she has finished up her first round of radiation nearly a week ago and also tells a story that is true to Marisa's ever loving and joyous spirit. "When done when the final radiation treatment of this round, Marisa got to ring the bell in the office, but in typical Marisa fashion she bungled the first attempt and had to try again."

Metro Detroit is rallying around Marisa, there are two fundraisers currently planned.



-Thomas Magee's in Detroit on 4/26/17 starting at 8 p.m.

-One Eyed Bettys in Ferndale on 5/3/17 starting at 5 p.m.

If you can not make either event and would like to still donate to help Marisa kick the teeth out of her cancer, click here.