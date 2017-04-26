Missing 9-year-old Dundee boy found safe

- WEB UPDATE: The missing boy has been found, according to Dundee police at 7 p.m.



Police in Dundee are asking for the public's help finding a missing young boy.

Joshua Heffner was last seen wearing an orange hoodie with a Batman backpack, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes. He is 4 feet, 4 inches with brown hair and brown eyes.

Heffner, who eighs 70 pounds, has a freckles and a chipped front tooth

Anyone with information should contact Sgt. John Ouellette of Dundee Central Dispatch at (734) 243-7080.

