Woman has healthy baby after Detroit River rescue

“E-Jean is doing excellent. He is a perfectly healthy baby.”

Mom is doing pretty great too. 34-year-old Ethel Woodger was seven-months pregnant and fishing off the pier at Riverside Park, when she fell in last week and nearly drowned.

“I held on for dear life. There was no way I was going to let my child go down because I fell,” said Woodger.”

Good Samaritans had thrown a stick and jacket to Ethel - then Officers Brian Gadwell and Stever Rauser arrived. Officer Gadwell jumped in.

“I wrapped my legs around her and I was able to grab a rebar rod that was sticking out of the wall. I held onto her. The water was cold!” said Gadwell.

“I just felt something hold me from the back. I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m not dying anymore!” said Woodger.

Ethel - forever grateful - can't wait to meet the men who saved her and her son -born by C-section as soon as they pulled her from the water and arrived at the hospital . At seven months he weighed in at 5 lbs. 3 oz. and 23 inches.

“E-Jean Lorenzo Brian Woodger Brown.”

Did you see that middle name? Brian. He’s named after the officer she believes was sent from above.

“Brian is my savior name - angel - he's also an angel.”