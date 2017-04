- While on their 20-city North American fall tour, Fall Out Boy is making a stop in Detroit in October.

The band will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, and tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5.

Tickets starting at $30.50 can be purchased at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, OlympiaEntertainment.com, and The Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices.

Fall Out Boy released a new song "Young and Menace" on Thusday off their forthcoming seventh studio album M A N I A.