Police already catching offenders in Metro Detroit in unmarked car campaign

- After announcing a new program to ride in unmarked cars looking for distracted drivers, Michigan police say they've already caught offending drivers.

Police are riding as passengers in cars that do not indicate they are police looking for distracted drivers, then signaling to other officers in marked cars to pull those drivers over. (FULL STORY)

They say they've already started Operation Ghostrider on M-59, which runs east and west in the northern part of metro Detroit.

The worst offense they've seen so far? Someone spreading cream cheese on a bagel.