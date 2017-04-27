Mark Zuckerberg helps assemble F-150s during first Michigan vist

Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook

Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook

Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook

Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook

Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook

Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
 
 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook

Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook
Photo from Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook

Posted:Apr 27 2017 03:52PM EDT

Updated:Apr 27 2017 03:57PM EDT

(WJBK) - During his first trip to Michigan, Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg visited the Ford Rouge Plant.

He says he had the opportunity to play a small part in assembling some Ford F-150s by adding cleats, antennas and drilling screws.

Zuckerberg even signed the inspection sticker on one of the vehicles that'll soon be owned by a surprised driver.

He says the most interesting part of his trip was talking to the workers who keep the plant running each day.

"Working at Ford is a long term thing," he wrote. "Most of the workers I met had been at the plant for at least a decade, and a lot of them have kids and friends who work there, too. Someone told me that when you spend 11 hours a day, four days a week together, you end up becoming family and friends outside of work, too."

Working on an assembly line is a physically demanding job, he says, and he heard from workers first-hand about just how hard it can be.

"Each person told me separately how important it is to have good shoes because you're essentially walking on a treadmill for 10 hours a day. Every 52 seconds, you have to go through your set of tasks -- 650 times a day," he wrote. "You have to be perfect, but the biggest challenge is having the focus to do the same thing over and over again."


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories