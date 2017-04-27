Driver fleeing crash scene hits gas pump Local News Driver fleeing crash scene hits gas pump

When you take a look at the video, you can't help but ask yourself - what was going through the mind of the driver who crashed into a gas station pump?

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Thursday at the Marathon on Van Dyke between Seven and Eight Mile in Detroit.

"Yeah, I think she was trying to run away and last minute she changed her mind and pulled up in the gas station," said Jamil, who works at the gas station.

Fortunately, the driver in the silver car got out and walked around his vehicle when he did. It was just moments before the collision. The passenger in car was not hurt either.

"It's a good thing it didn't blow up. A lot of people could have gotten hurt. It's a blessing," said Wakilu Muhammad-Ali, a customer.

"The gas shuts off by itself which is a good thing," said Jamil

Instead of staying at the scene, the female driver got out of the car, grabbed some papers from the passenger side, and walked away.

"An accident happen, you should have just stayed there and waited for the police to show up and do what you had to do," said Muhammad-Ali.

"That is crazy, but what are you going to do,” said Jamil. “People don't think."

Before crashing into that gas station pump which is only a few blocks away, police say the driver caused an accident at the corner of Outer Drive and Van Dyke. A 2015 Cadillac rolled over, but fortunately, no one was hurt.

"When I was coming from home, I saw the accident,” said Jamil. “I was like what's going on. Maybe it's that same car. She did an accident on outer drive and came over down here speeding. I don't know what made her change mind coming to the gas station, but it happened."

Right now, police are looking for the driver. If you know who she is, call Detroit Police.