Jarrad Davis 'blown away' as Lions select the Florida LB in 1st Round

Posted:Apr 27 2017 10:40PM EDT

Updated:Apr 27 2017 11:52PM EDT

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WJBK) - The Detroit Lions have selected linebacker Jarrad Davis with the No. 21 pick of the first round of the NFL Draft.

The Florida senior standout is 6 feet, 2 inches, 238 pounds and played nine games this season with 60 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. 

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said  "(We) felt really fortunate to pick Jarrad...it was a really good thorough process...got a player that really going to help us."

