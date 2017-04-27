Jarrad Davis 'blown away' as Lions select the Florida LB in 1st Round [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Jarrad Davis Local News Lions select Florida LB Jarrad Davis in 1st Round The Detroit Lions have selected linebacker Jarrad Davis with the No. 21 pick of the first round of the NFL Draft. The Florida senior standout is 6 feet, 2 inches, 238 pounds and played nine games this season with 60 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said "(We) felt really fortunate to pick Jarrad...it was a really good thorough process...got a player that really going to help us." Stay with FOX 2 for more information tonight and throughout the draf

- The Detroit Lions have selected linebacker Jarrad Davis with the No. 21 pick of the first round of the NFL Draft.



The Florida senior standout is 6 feet, 2 inches, 238 pounds and played nine games this season with 60 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.



Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said "(We) felt really fortunate to pick Jarrad...it was a really good thorough process...got a player that really going to help us."



#Lions Davis "I didn't know what to expect going into the draft...just blown away by the fact I was picked by the Detroit Lions" — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) April 28, 2017

#Lions Quinn says they did extensive work on the medical side on Davis, says he passed their physical at the combine — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) April 28, 2017

#Lions Quinn "Felt really fortunate to pick Jarrad...it was a really good thorough process...got a player that really going to help us." pic.twitter.com/qjCebn8e78 — FOX 2 Sports (@FOX2Sports) April 28, 2017