Remains of missing man dug up from shallow grave in Ray Twp Local News Remains of missing man dug up from shallow grave in Ray Twp A missing person investigation leads to a body -- found buried behind a house in Ray Township.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office said an inmate claimed to have information on a missing person's case and that inmate led investigators to a home in Ray Township.

The dismembered remains were found behind a house on Kunstman Road near 28 Mile behind a garage. A missing persons case has become a homicide investigation and the suspect in the murder is being held in the Macomb County Jail tonight.

"When I got up from my nap I heard the chopper flying around over head," said Roger Paterson, a neighbor. "In the back, it is a very shallow grave. There was piles of dirt on both sides."

The disturbed patch of soil is where Macomb County sheriff deputies found dismembered remains.

Mario and Elisa Fiacco own the Ray Township home. The suspect, 19-year-old Andrew Fiacco lives here. He was arrested on an open murder charge Thursday and is being held at the Macomb County Jail.

"(The inmate) was showing them the site of the burial," Paterson said. "We don't know if it was a girl or a boy."



The sheriff's department says this chilling discovery is connected to a missing persons case.

Sources tell us the remains found here belonged to a 19-year-old man who disappeared in March of last year. He lived in Macomb Township, just eight and half miles away from the scene in Ray Township.

No one answered the door when FOX 2 stopped by.

Fiacco has had a number of run ins with the law for drug crimes, Thursday's arrest is the most serious.