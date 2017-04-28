Teen killed in 'suspicious' Sterling Heights house fire, family member in custody Local News Teen killed in 'suspicious' Sterling Heights house fire, family member in custody Authorities are investigating after a teen was killed in an early-morning house fire in Sterling Heights.

- Sterling Heights Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old family member in connection with a suspicious house fire that killed a 17-year-old boy early Friday morning. Sources tell FOX 2 the family member is the victim's older brother.

A 911 call was made around 3 a.m. saying a person was trapped inside the burning house on Bloomingdale Drive, which is near 19 Mile and Ryan roads.

When firefighters got to the home, they found the 17-year-old, Matthew Marroki Yaldo, in his upstairs bedroom. The teen was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The teen's mother and father were also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The father has since been transferred to another hospital as his injuries were more severe than originally thought.

Two siblings were also inside the home at the time of the fire. They got out safe. It's not clear right now if the sibling who was arrested was one of the alleged siblings who firefighters say had gotten out safe.

Firefighters wouldn't say why they suspect the fire was intentionally set, but they would tell us they saw some suspicious things inside. They believe the fire started on the first floor in the kitchen and den area.

"We arrived on scene and found the fire on the first floor. There was an occupant trapped on the second floor. We were able to get in and remove him and extinguish the fire within a few minutes," says Sterling Heights Fire Battalion Chief Mark Docherty. "He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased."

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.