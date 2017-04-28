Girl, 9, burned by teenage cousin with lighter and alcohol Local News Girl, 9, burned by teenage cousin with lighter and alcohol A 9-year-old girl is hospitalized with third-degree burns after an accident at a family member's house.



Her family hopes the community will come through and help them during this difficult time.



Teosha Nickerson's Father, Jamal Caver, describes his daughter.

"She's like the best daughter you can have."



Since Sunday, Caver, has been by Teosha's bedside at Children's Hospital.

She was severely burned when Caver said a 13-year-old cousin was playing with a lighter and alcohol.

"I guess when we got to the hospital the cousin wasn't there, Third degree burns all over her body and her face."

Caver said there are still a lot of unanswered questions in the incident. He wants to know why the cousin was playing with alcohol and a lighter.

He said the teen claimed she was working on a school project.

"We are still trying to figure out what type of school project involves alcohol and fire.", said Caver.

Teosha has a long road to recovery. Her family has set up a Go-Fund me page to help pay for medical expenses.

"She had just come out of surgery a couple of hours ago from getting a skin graft. It's a long time before she can come home or anything."

Caver hopes his daughter's strong independent streak helps her get through this ordeal.

"Whenever you try to help her, she's like "I got it, I don't need no help""

If you would like to help with Teosha's medical bills click here:

https://www.gofundme.com/teosha-medical-care