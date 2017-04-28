17-year-old Sterling Heights man killed in fire, brother in custody Local News 17-year-old Sterling Heights man killed in fire, brother in custody A family is torn apart as a 17-year-old boy was killed in a fire and his 20-year-old brother is in custody, accused of setting the fire.

Sterling Heights police are still questioning the suspect and quickly wrapping up their investigation.

"I'm not aware of any particular motive at this time so I don't know exactly what the intentions are. I can just tell you that we believe the fire was purposely set," said Lt. David Sarvello of the Sterling Heights Police Department.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly poured gasoline over furniture in the front den and lit the fire early Friday morning.

His little brother upstairs, identified as Matthew Marroki, did not make it out in time.

His parents and sister escaped and were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

Fox 2 spoke off camera with some of the relatives of this family. They say they can't begin to make sense of what happened here. Mormally this is a family that gets along, and they had no idea of any problems.

The three family members are now out of the hospital and staying with relatives, not coping well with the tremendous loss and unimaginable hurt.

Marroki is described by his family as a genius. He was a senior on Sterling Heights Stevenson High School set to graduate this spring with a scholarship.

Police say Marroki's brother will likely be arraigned Monday, likely facing homicide and arson charges.