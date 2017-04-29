Police: Suspects point gun at kids near school

The Oakland County Sheriff's are looking for occupants of a vehicle that apparently pointed a gun at children Friday afternoon in Clarkston near a school.

Police say the incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday near Clarkston Junior high school.

According to the police report, two 12 year-olds were walking home from school on Paramus street when 4 unknown white males pointed a black and silver handgun at the students from within the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a tan sedan, older model, possibly grey or brown in color. The children say the suspects in the vehicle started following them and shouted towards them as they ran home.

While the children were running, one of their mother's was able to take a quick photograph of the vehicle.

If you have any information of this incident or recognize the vehicle, please contact Crime Stoppers at

1-(800) speak up. As always the case when reporting to Crime Stoppers, you can remain 100% anonymous.