Elderly woman beaten and robbed, suspect is missing Local News Elderly woman beaten and robbed, suspect is missing Sheriff's Deputies need your help finding 50-year-old Anthony Spencer. They say he tied up an elderly woman up then beat her and robbed her. The incident reportedly happened inside her home on Carrigan Road in Clyde Township. The victim told officials that she heard a loud bang then saw a man standing in her room. She said the suspect took her debit card and stole her car. Her car was found a short time later. If you can help officials find Spencer call Saint Clair County Central dispatch. That

